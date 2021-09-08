Mohanlal Announces His Next, To Join Hands With Narasimham Director Shaji Kailas After 12 Years!
The wait is finally over! Mohanlal, the Mollywood superstar today (September 8) sprung a surprise as he announced his next with director Shaji Kailas. Sharing a happy picture of himself with the popular helmer, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and screenwriter Rajesh Jayaram, the actor divulged that the film will go on floors in October 2021.
Along with the picture, he shared a note that read, "The wait is finally over! It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. Am sure it's going to be worth the wait!" The film will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaji
and
Mohanlal
are
reuniting
after
12
long
years
of
their
film
Red
Chillies
(2009).
The
yet-to-be-titled
forthcoming
film
will
mark
the
duo's
7th
project
together
after
Aaram
Thampuran
(1997),
Narasimham
(2000),
Thaandavam
(2002),
Naaturajavu
(2004),
Baba
Kalyani
(2006),
Alibhai
(2007)
and
Red
Chillies.
Well,
given
that
the
combo
is
one
of
the
most
successful
ones,
fans
are
expecting
a
never-seen-before
extravaganza
on
the
big
screen
when
the
film
finally
releases.
Notably, the other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be announced.
Mohanlal And Mammootty To Share The Screen Soon; The 'Bro Daddy' Star Drops A Major Hint!
Mammootty Thanks His Fans And Well Wishers For The Birthday Wishes, Pens A Heartfelt Note!
Meanwhile, Mohanlal is super busy with his other film commitments including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aarattu, Ram, 12th Man, Bro Daddy, Empuraan and a yet-to-be-titled film of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). The actor will also be making his directorial debut with Barroz starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.
As for Shaji Kailas, the director is currently awaiting the release of his next with Prithviraj titled Kaduva.