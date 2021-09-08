Mohanlal Announces His Next, To Join Hands With Narasimham Director Shaji Kailas After 12 Years!

The wait is finally over! Mohanlal, the Mollywood superstar today (September 8) sprung a surprise as he announced his next with director Shaji Kailas. Sharing a happy picture of himself with the popular helmer, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and screenwriter Rajesh Jayaram, the actor divulged that the film will go on floors in October 2021.

Along with the picture, he shared a note that read, "The wait is finally over! It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. Am sure it's going to be worth the wait!" The film will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

For the uninitiated, Shaji and Mohanlal are reuniting after 12 long years of their film Red Chillies (2009). The yet-to-be-titled forthcoming film will mark the duo's 7th project together after Aaram Thampuran (1997), Narasimham (2000), Thaandavam (2002), Naaturajavu (2004), Baba Kalyani (2006), Alibhai (2007) and Red Chillies. Well, given that the combo is one of the most successful ones, fans are expecting a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen when the film finally releases.

Notably, the other cast and crew members of the film are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is super busy with his other film commitments including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aarattu, Ram, 12th Man, Bro Daddy, Empuraan and a yet-to-be-titled film of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). The actor will also be making his directorial debut with Barroz starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

As for Shaji Kailas, the director is currently awaiting the release of his next with Prithviraj titled Kaduva.