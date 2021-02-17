Mohanlal Calls Prithviraj Sukumaran A 'Brilliant' Director; Reveals A Major Update On Empuraan!

Mohanlal, the complete actor has always expressed his fondness for the Lucifer director, Prithviraj Sukumaran on various occasions. The superstar is extremely impressed with the young actor-filmmaker's talent. In a recent interaction with his followers, Mohanlal stated that Prithviraj Sukumaran is "brilliant", to the much excitement of the fans of Lucifer.

When one of the followers asked the complete actor his opinion on Prithviraj's directorial skills, he stated that the actor-filmmaker is brilliant. During the same interactive session, Mohanlal also revealed it is possible that Empuraan might start rolling this year. The superstar's revelation has come out as a great relief for his fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting for an update on the Lucifer sequel.

Mohanlal has expressed his excitement over the second installment of the Lucifer franchise, on various occasions. During an award ceremony in early 2020, the complete actor had stated that there is a magic that happens behind the success of every film. When it comes to Lucifer, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, scriptwriter Murali Gopy, and producer Antony Perumbavoor were capable of creating that magic. Mohanlal had also stated that Prithviraj will soon emerge as one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema.

Coming to Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and writer Murali Gopy had announced that the script of the film is locked, in September 2020. The filmmaker stated that he cannot wait to kickstart the Mohanlal starrer, in his post. The scenarist, on the other hand, revealed that he has given a full design brief of Empuraan to his dear director brother.

If the reports are to be believed, megastar Mammootty has been roped in to make a special appearance in the much-awaited project. The prominent faces of Lucifer are also expected to reprise their characters in the highly anticipated sequel. Empuraan is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

