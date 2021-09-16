Mohanlal Joins The Sets Of 12th Man; Location Video Goes Viral!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is joining hands with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph once again, after the great success of Drishyam 2. The project, which is titled 12th Man, recently started rolling in Idukki, Kerala. Mohanlal, the leading man finally joined the sets of 12th Man on Wednesday (September 15, 2021), and the actor's video from the location is now going viral.

In the location video which is shared by the team members, the complete actor is seen at his stylish best in a blues t-shirt and back hoodies, which is paired with his signature beard look. According to the sources close to the project, Mohanlal is playing a unique character in the Jeethu Joseph directorial.

Check out the video here:

Earlier in an interview given to a leading online media, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed some exciting details about 12th Man. According to the filmmaker, the Mohanlal starrer revolves around the get-together of 11 friends and a 12th person who joins them. The movie depicts the unexpected events that happen during the get-togethers, in a time span of 24 hours.

Mohanlal is appearing as the 12th person who joins the group of friends with a hidden motive, in the movie. Along with Mohanlal, the Jeethu Joseph directorial features an ensemble star cast including Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Sshivada, Veena Nandakumar, Leona Lishoy, Aditi Ravi, Anu Mohan Chandhunadh, Santhi Priya, and so on in the pivotal roles.

Mohanlal And VA Shrikumar's Upcoming Bilingual Project Is Titled 'Mission Konkan'

Mohanlal Announces His Next, To Join Hands With Narasimham Director Shaji Kailas After 12 Years!

Satheesh Kurup is the DOP of the project. Drishyam fame Anil Johnson composes the songs and original score. VS Vinayak handles the editing. Rajeev Kovilakam is the production designer of the project. Director Jeethu Joseph's wife, renowned costume designer Linta Jeethu is also a part of the technical crew. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The Mohanlal starrer is expected to get a direct-to-OTT release.