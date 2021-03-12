Mohanlal Kickstarts Barroz Pre-Production; Prithviraj Sukumaran Spotted With The Team!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming fantasy film Barroz. The superstar and his team have finally begun the pre-production activities of his directorial debut Barroz in Kochi. Interestingly, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran was also spotted with Mohanlal and his team.

Recently, the makers had shared some pictures which were clicked during the discussions of Barroz, on social media. In the pictures, Prithviraj Sukumaran was spotted with Mohanlal, writer Jijo Punnoos, production designer Santhosh Raman, and producer Antony Perumbavoor. After the pictures went viral on social media, the cine-goers strongly believe that Prithviraj is indeed a part of Barroz.

The rumours regarding the duo's second collaboration started doing rounds after the young talent mentioned that he is waiting to be directed by the superstar. In the special post dedicated to Mohanlal and his latest film Drishyam 2, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote: "Cheta... I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you! ❤️." Later, the sources close to the project had also hinted towards the same.

The pre-production works of Mohanlal's directorial debut are currently in the final stage. If things go as planned, the shooting of Barroz will kickstart in Goa by the beginning of April 2021. Mohanlal himself plays the titular character in the movie, which is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. Santhosh Sivan is the director of photography. Child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and original score. Foreign actors Rafael Amargo, Paz Vega, and the senior actor Pratap Pothen appear in the other pivotal roles. A major announcement on the movie is expected to made very soon.

