Mohanlal Kickstarts His Directorial Debut Barroz: Amitabh Bachchan Extends Warm Wishes!

Mohanlal, the complete actor kickstarted his highly anticipated directorial debut Barroz, today. Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary Bollywood actor who shares a close personal bond with Mohanlal, extended warm wishes for his directorial debut through his official Twitter page. Interestingly, the Twitter conversation of the superstars is now winning the internet.

"T 3851 -Wishing the great Mohanlal the very best for his 1st directorial venture 'BARROZ' .. success , prosperity and greater glory ..," wrote Amitabh Bachchan, wishing the Malayalam superstar for his new role. Mohanlal, who is overwhelmed with Big B's amazing gesture, replied: "Sir, it is with great gratitude that I accept your passionate message. Your thoughtfulness always touches my heart and your blessings I will always cherish. I thank you and reiterate my great admiration and respect for you. Love & Prayers."

Coming to Barroz, the fantasy thriller which is being made in 3D format, features Mohanlal himself in the titular role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is playing a pivotal role in the movie. This, the much-awaited project marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj after the great success of Lucifer, the 2019-released blockbuster. Barroz was officially launched today at the grand pooja event held at Kochi, in the presence of the biggest names of the Malayalam film industry.

Barroz is penned by the senior writer Jijo Punnoose. Pratap Pothen, American child artist Shyla McCaffrey, Sara Vega, Rafael Amargo, Padmavati Rao, and so on essay the other key roles in the Mohanlal directorial. Santhosh Sivan, the veteran cinematographer is handling the visualisation of Barroz. Child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram composes the songs and original score. A Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Barroz is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

