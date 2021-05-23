Mohanlal Marakkar Is Releasing Only In Theatres, Confirms Antony Perumbavoor

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project has been making headlines for the last year due to the uncertainty surrounding its release. Recently, it was speculated that the magnum opus might release simultaneously in theatres and a renowned OTT platform, on the same day. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor recently confirmed that Mohanlal's Marakkar will release only in theatres.

Antony Perumbavoor made the special announcement on the 61st birthday of Mohanlal. According to the producer, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will release only in theatres, no matter how long it takes. The makers are completely sure that the magnum opus deserves to be watched on the big screen, and are not ready to compromise due to the pandemic situation in the country.

The producer's confirmation came out as a great relief for the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who have been eagerly waiting to watch the Priyadarshan directorial on the big screen. Antony Perumabavoor has thus put an end to the speculations regarding the OTT release of Marakkar, to the much relief of the movie fanatics.

As reported earlier, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been planned as the biggest theatrical release in the history of Malayalam cinema. According to the grapevine, popular banner Phars Films has bagged the overseas rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham for a whopping Rs. 14 Crore. If the reports are to be true, this is the highest amount received by a Malayalam film for the overseas rights, so far.

Coming to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal is appearing as the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is jointly scripted by the director Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. The historical drama revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV, who served the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut as the naval chieftain, in the 16th century.