Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy: Next Schedule To Be Shot In Kerala

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the celebrated actor-director duo is joining hands once again, for the upcoming project Bro Daddy. The shooting of the highly anticipated project started rolling in Hyderabad, a couple of days back. As reported earlier, director Prithviraj and his team decided to shoot Bro Daddy in Hyderabad, owing to the restrictions in Kerala.

But now, it has been confirmed that the shooting of the Mohanlal starrer is being shifted back to Kerala. In a recent interview given to leading Malayalam media, producer Antony Perumbavoor confirmed that Bro Daddy ream will return to Kerala after finishing the two-weeks long schedule.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team decided to return, as the state government has finally given permission for film shootings. The crew decided to finish the first schedule in Hyderabad itself, as the team had already finished the set work for the movie. Mohanlal, the leading man has also joined the team in Hyderabad and kickstarted shooting for his portions.

In that case, the rest of the portions of Bro Daddy will be majorly shot in Kochi, following all the safety guidelines. The team's decision came out as a great relief for the technicians from Kerala, who have been struggling for work due to the shooting ban in the state.

Coming back to Bro Daddy, the project marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, after the blockbuster outing Lucifer. The duo was originally planning to collaborate for the Lucifer sequel Empuraan, but the project is now put on the back burner due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mohanlal is playing the central character in Bro Daddy, which will have director Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The project features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Soubin Shahir, Kaniha, Murali Gopy, and Lalu Alex in the other key roles. Deepak Dev is composing the songs and original score. The family entertainer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.