Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bro Daddy To Be Shot Outside Kerala: Reports

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-director duo are teaming up once again, for the upcoming family entertainer Bro Daddy. The much-awaited project, which was announced by the actor-director duo in June 2021, was supposed to start rolling in July. But Mohanlal is now planning to shoot for 12th Man, before joining the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer.

According to the sources close to Bro Daddy, the shooting of the project has been postponed due to the shooting restrictions in Kerala. So, the makers are planning to shoot the Mohanlal starrer outside Kerala, majorly in Chennai. If the reports are to be believed, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team have already kickstarted the location hunt in Chennai.

In that case, Bro Daddy will start rolling immediately after Mohanlal wraps up the shooting of 12th Man. The sources suggest that Prithviraj and his team are planning to shoot the film with a limited number of crew members. Reportedly, the makers have also instructed the team members to get their COVID-19 vaccination done, before joining the project.

Bro Daddy marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a filmmaker, after the massive success of Lucifer. Prithviraj himself plays a pivotal role in the project, which will feature Mohanlal as the central character. Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, and Kaniha appear in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran will reunite once again for Empuraan, the Lucifer sequel, once the world comes back to normalcy. The duo decided to put the project on the backburner for the time being, as it demands to be shot on a big canvas, majorly in foreign locations.