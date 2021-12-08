Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran Turn Singers For Bro Daddy: Reports

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the highly celebrated actor-director duo are reuniting for the upcoming project Bro Daddy. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer, is gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release. Interestingly, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran have reportedly turned singers once again, for Bro Daddy.

According to the sources close to the project, the superstar and the actor-director recorded together for a special number on December 5, Sunday. It is also reported that the song recording happened in a popular studio of Thammanam, Ernakulam. The song, which is believed to be a fun number, is composed by the talented musician Deepak Dev.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to reveal the song sung by Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the first single from Bro Daddy. The team might also reveal a special song teaser, featuring the song recording moments of Mohanlal and Prithviraj which are recorded from the studio.

As reported earlier, Bro Daddy is gearing up for a grand OTT release on the renowned platform Disney + Hotstar. In a recent interaction with the media, leading man Mohanlal had confirmed that the makers have officially signed the agreement of release with the OTT giant, thus putting the rumours regarding the project's theatrical release to rest.

Mohanlal is said to be playing the role of John Kattadi in the movie, which features director Prithviraj Sukumaran as his younger brother Eesho Kattadi. According to the sources close to the project, Bro Daddy revolves around the hilarious events that happen in a traditional Malayali Christian family and the lives of its members.

The project features an extensive star cast including Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.