Mohanlal Reveals His Next Film, Favourite Cartoon & This About Drishyam’s Theatrical Release

Mohanlal who has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Drishyam 2, which is releasing on February 19, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video, took to his social media handle today to interact with his fans. With the hashtag #AskMohanlal, the star began the fun yet quirky interaction and shared about his movies, interests, future projects and life.

Talking about his upcoming film, Mohanlal said that he is prepping for Barroz, his directorial debut venture and will be joining the team in March. When a fan quizzed about his favourite cartoon, the actor said that he loves Boban and Molly, which is touted to be one of the longest-running comic series in the world. Created by VT Thomas, the series features twin brother and sister Boban and Molly from rural Travancore. To a netizen's query about Lalettan's driving force in life, the actor replied, "Cinema :)."

Interestingly, when a fan asked to pick a favourite from the characters he has played so far in films, the actor said that he loves all of them. Notably, while replying to a fan, Mohanlal said that there is a possibility of Drishyam 2's theatrical release after it streams on Amazon Prime Video. With the hint going viral on social media, fans are now expecting a theatrical release of the family thriller.

Though the Twitter interaction came as a surprise to many, fans and followers of the actor are highly thrilled and are waiting for yet another live chat with their beloved Mohanlal.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 has a star cast including Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, and Siddique. The nail-biting family thriller will bring back Mohanlal as Georgekutty to the big screen after almost 7 years. Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 will begin where the first part ended and is expected to dispel all theories and answer zillion questions that were left unanswered in the first part.

