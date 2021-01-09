Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of Aaraattu; Takes Social Media By Storm!

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema is currently busy with the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer. Interestingly, Mohanlal surprised the fans recently by revealing the new poster of the highly anticipated B Unnikrishnan directorial through his official pages. The promising new poster of Aaraattu has taken social media by storm.

As always, Mohanlal looks majestic in the new poster of the movie. The complete actor is sporting a black kurta, which is teamed up with a black-bordered dhoti, statement neckpiece, and a thick beard. From the new poster, it is evident that Aaraattu is going to be an absolute treat for the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers.

In a recent interview, director B Unnikrishnan and writer Udaykrishna had revealed the unique aspects of Aaraattu, which makes the project different from the superstar's earlier mass films. According to the writer-director duo, the movie will not showcase any kind of misogynistic or classist jokes, and will not have any offensive sequences ridiculing any community.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is appearing as the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in Aaraattu. The B Unnikrishnan directorial depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to the writer-director duo, comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. The movie features an extensive star cast including Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu is expected to hit the theatres by the first half of 2021.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3: Here Is The List Of Rumoured Contestants!

Prithviraj Sukumaran Posts A Picture With Mohanlal; What Is Cooking?