Mohanlal's 12th Man: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Project!

Mohanlal recently took to his official social media pages and announced his next outing. The mystery thriller, which has been titled 12th Man, marks his second collaboration with hitmaker Jeethu Joseph. Mohanlal, who shared the announcement poster, wrote "Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th MAN' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine."

In a recent interview given to a leading online media, director Jeethu Joseph revealed some exciting details about the much-awaited project. According to the filmmaker, the Mohanlal starrer revolves around the unexpected incidents that happen in 24 hours during the get-together of 11 friends, and a 12th person who joins them.

The movie, which is scripted by KR Krishna Kumar, will feature Mohanlal as the titular character. Mohanlal's character in 12th Man is said to be a mysterious person with a hidden motive. The sources close to the project also suggest that the Mohanlal starrer is being planned as a direct-to-OTT project.

Along with Mohanlal, the Jeethu Joseph directorial features an ensemble star cast including Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Shine Tom Chacko, Sshivada, Veena Nandakumar, Leona Lishoy, Aditi Ravi, Chandhunadh, Santhi Priya, and so on in the pivotal roles. 12th Man is expected to be shot at the various locations of Kochi and Thodupuzha. The set work of the project is currently in progress.

Satheesh Kurup handles the visualisation of the project. Drishyam fame Anil Johnson composes the songs and original score. VS Vinayak handles the editing. Rajeev Kovilakam is the production designer of the project. Director Jeethu Joseph's wife, renowned costume designer Linta Jeethu is also a part of the technical crew. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas. The Mohanlal starrer is expected to go on floors by the third week of July.