Mohanlal's 12th Man: The Jeethu Joseph Directorial To Get An OTT Release Soon?

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the celebrated actor-director duo are joining hands once again for the much-awaited project, 12th Man. The shooting of the movie, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, was recently wrapped up in Idukki. Now, the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer have revealed a major update on its release date.

As reported earlier, 12th Man has been made as a direct-to-OTT film, that is expected to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, the latest reports suggest the makers are eyeing a Christmas release for the Mohanlal starrer. If the rumours are to be believed, a massive update on the release date of the Jeethu Joseph directorial will be out very soon.

In that case, 12th Man will mark both Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph's second collaboration with the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video, after the huge success of their last outing Drishyam 2. The makers are hoping to recreate the Drishyam 2 magic on the OTT space with this mystery thriller.

In an interview given to a leading online media during the launch of 12th Man, director Jeethu Joseph had revealed some exciting details about the movie. The Mohanlal starrer revolves around the get-together of 11 friends and a 12th person who joins them. The movie depicts the unexpected events that happen during the get-togethers, in a time span of 24 hours.

Along with Mohanlal, the highly anticipated project features an extensive star cast including Unni Mukundan, Anusree, Sshivada, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Rahul Madhav, and Chandhu Nadh in the other pivotal roles. Satheesh Kurup is the DOP. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score. 12th Man is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the prestigious banner Aashirvad Cinemas.