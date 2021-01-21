Mohanlal's Aaraattu: KGF Actor Garuda Ram To Play The Antagonist?

Mohanlal, the complete actor, and popular filmmaker B Unnikrishnan are joining hands once again for the highly anticipated project Aaraattu. As per the latest updates, it has been confirmed that the KGF actor Garuda Ram aka Ramachandra Raju is a part of the Mohanlal starrer. The exciting update was revealed by director B Unnikrishnan, recently.

The Aaraattu director recently took to his official social media pages and shared a picture with the leading man Mohanlal and Garuda Ram. "It was nice working with Ram, aka Garuda Ram in #aarattu", wrote B Unnikrishnan in his post. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the KGF actor's character in the movie, the sources close to the project suggest that he is playing the lead antagonist.

So, it has been confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will mark the Malayalam debut of Garuda Ram. The actor, who rose to fame by playing the antagonist Garuda in the Kannada blockbuster KGF, is one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian film industry right now. He is expected to reprise the character in KGF: Chapter 2 as well.

Coming to Aaraattu, Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan in the movie. The movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. In a recent interview, director B Unnikrishnan and scriptwriter Udaya Krishna had revealed that comedy and action sequences would be the major highlights of the movie.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the movie. The project also features Nedumudi Venu, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on in the supporting roles. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu is slated to hit the theatres by mid-2021.

