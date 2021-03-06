Mohanlal's Aaraattu To Hit The Theatres On August 12: Reports

Mohanlal, the complete actor is back in the mass hero avathar with Aaraattu, the upcoming project. If the latest reports are to be true, Aaraattu has now got a release date. According to the sources close to the project, the Mohanlal starrer will hit the theatres on August 12, 2021.

As per the updates, the makers of Aaraattu opted for August 12, Thursday as the movie will be a part of the two most important celebrations of the year. If the Mohanlal starrer releases on this date, it will double up as both the Independence day and Onam special release for Mohanlal, in 2021.

Even though the shooting of the project has already been wrapped up, the makers opted to release Aaraattu only in August, aiming for a worldwide release. If things go as planned, the Mohanlal-B Unnikrishnan project will hit a record number of screens across the world. Even though the makers have been receiving great offers from the OTT platforms, the team has confirmed that Aaraattu will release in theatres.

Mohanlal is playing the central character Neyyattinkara Gopan, in Aaraattu. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out mass entertainer, revolves around the life of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. The grapevine suggests that Aaraattu is made with a whopping budget of Rs. 30 Crore.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, the KGF fame actor plays the lead antagonist. Ravikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Seema, Saikumar, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Indrans, Raghavan, Nandu, Kochu Preman, director Johny Antony, Biju Pappan, Sheela, Swasika, Malavika, Rachana Narayanankutty, and so on essay the supporting roles. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing.

