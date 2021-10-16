Mohanlal's Aaraattu To Release In 2022, Confirms Director B Unnikrishnan

Aaraattu, the highly anticipated mass entertainer marks the reunion of complete actor Mohanlal and renowned filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. The movie, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres as an Onam 2021 release, is currently delayed due to the pandemic situation in Kerala. However, director B Unnikrishnan has now made a major revelation about the release of the Mohanlal starrer.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, the filmmaker confirmed that Aaraattu is likely to hit the theatres by the beginning of 2022. According to B Unnikrishnan, the Mohanlal starrer is specially designed for the big screens and deserves to be watched in theatres. Thus, the filmmaker also put an end to the rumours that suggested the possibilities of an OTT release.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Aaraattu might hit the theatres in October or November 2021. But the director brushed off the reports with a social media post and confirmed that they have no plans to release the Mohanlal starrer anytime soon. Even though the further delay upset the Mohanlal fans, they are eagerly waiting to watch the film on big screens.

As per the latest updates, Aaraattu might hit the theatres before the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Thus, the B Unnikrishnan directorial will also mark the comeback of the superstar to the theatres, after a long gap of around 2 years.

B Unnikrishnan, who is joining hands with Mohanlal for the fifth time in his career, had recently stated that Aaraattu is his tribute to the complete actor. In a Clubhouse discussion, the filmmaker had revealed that Aaraattu cannot be called a "Mohanlal Reloaded" project. According to B Unnikrishnan, this film is his tribute to the complete actor, who is unarguably the biggest superstar of Malayalam cinema and one of the finest actors of Indian cinema.