Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Becomes IMDb's Highest Rated Indian Film Of 2021; Sets A New Record!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently on a high with the raging success of his latest release, Drishyam 2. The Jeethu Joseph directorial, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, had emerged as the first-ever OTT blockbuster from the Malayalam cinema. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has now emerged as IMDb's highest-rated Indian film of 2021.

As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer has earned an IMDb rating of 8.8, thus emerging as the highest-rated Indian film of 2021, so far. Thus, Drishyam 2 has also emerged as the only Malayalam film to emerge as the highest-rated film of IMDb, to date.

Earlier, the Jeethu Joseph directorial had also emerged as the only Indian film to enter the IMDb list of the most popular movies of 2021. Interestingly, 11450 uses have given 10/10 ratings for the Mohanlal starrer. Drishyam 2, thus earned the seventh spot in the list that consists of 100 world films. To the uninitiated, the ratings in IMDb are given by audiences across the globe.

Aaraattu Is My Tribute To Mohanlal, Says Director B Unnikrishnan

Following the massive success of Drishyam 2, the IMDb team had interviewed Mohanlal. If the reports are to be believed, the complete actor is the first South Indian actor to be interviewed by the prestigious platform. The interview was conducted immediately after the movie entered the Most Popular Movies Of 2021 list.

Mohanlal Is Training For Priyadarshan's Sports Movie: Workout Photos & Video Set Social Media On Fire!

Drishyam 2, which marked the third collaboration of Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, is now getting remade to all popular Indian languages just like its first installment, Drishyam. Interestingly, the director has also confirmed that the complete actor might play the celebrated character George Kutty once again in the third installment of the franchise, which has been titled Drishyam 3.