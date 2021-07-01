Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Is Finally Releasing On The Big Screens; Theatre List Is Out!

Drishyam 2, the crime drama which features Mohanlal in the lead role, is unarguably one of the most loved Indian films of recent times. The movie, which had a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video, had impressed both the audiences and critics. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 is now finally getting released on big screens.

Yes, you read it right. The highly acclaimed Mohanlal starrer is now getting a theatrical release in UAE, Oman, and Qatar. Drishyam 2 will be screened on screens all over UAE, Oman, and Qatar from July 1, Thursday. The makers announced the highly exciting news on social media, to the much excitement of the audiences.

Mohanlal, the leading man recently took to his official social media pages and shared the UAE, Oman, and Qatar theatre list of Drishyam 2, along with a note. "For those of you in UAE, Qatar and Oman, #Drishyam2 finally reaches the big screen. Releasing tomorrow!," wrote the complete actor. The Jeethu Joseph directorial is distributed by Phars Films, overseas.

As reported earlier, Drishyam 2 has earned an IMDb rating of 8.8, thus emerging as the highest-rated Indian film of 2021, so far. Thus, the Mohanlal starrer has also emerged as the only Malayalam film to emerge as the highest-rated film of IMDb, to date.

Drishyam 2, which marked Mohanlal's third collaboration with director Jeethu Joseph, features the superstar once again in the celebrated role, George Kutty. Meena, the senior actress reprised the role of his wife, Rani. The movie narrated how George Kutty and Rani's lives changed after they committed the crime 6 years ago. The movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, is now getting remade in all major Indian languages.