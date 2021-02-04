Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Is Wrapped Up; Ready For The Release!

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer, is finally wrapped up. Director Jeethu Joseph recently took to his official social media pages to announce the update and confirmed that Drishyam 2 is ready for the release. In that case, the Mohanlal starrer will release on Amazon Prime Video in a few days.

"Drishyam 2 completed the post work and ready for release," wrote director Jeethu Joseph in his official social media pages. The filmmaker also shared a few stills clicked from the editing studio in his post. According to the sources close to the Mohanlal starrer, the final print will be handed over to Amazon Prime Video, in a couple of days.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam news channel, producer Antony Perumbavoor had revealed that the team is planning to release Drishyam 2 within February 15, Sunday. So, it has been confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer will get its grand OTT release mostly in the second weekend of February.

In his interview, Antony Perumbavoor had also revealed why Drishyam 2 went the OTT way, thus highly disappointing the theatre owners and distributors. According to the producer, the long delay of the banner's another Mohanlal project, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had created a big liability. Even though they received great offers from the OTT platforms, the makers decided to give them a skip as it is a film made for the big screen. Instead, they decided to sell Drishyam 2 to Amazon Prime Video, as that was the only option left.

Drishyam 2, which is a sequel to the blockbuster Drishyam, is the continuation of George Kutty and his family's story. The movie depicts how Varun's murder changed their lives, and how George Kutty has become an over-confident person, but still lives in deep guilt. Mohanlal and Meena are returning as the lead pair once again, in the movie.

