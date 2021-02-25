Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Sequel: Jeethu Joseph Makes A Major Revelation

Drishyam 2, the Mohanlal starrer that was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, has earned the OTT blockbuster status. Recently, it was also confirmed that Drishyam 2 is all set to get a sequel soon. In a recent interview, director Jeethu Joseph made a major revelation about the third part of the Drishyam franchise.

In the interview given to a leading Malayalam media, the filmmaker confirmed that he has developed an idea for the third installment. According to Jeethu, he has the storyline and climax of Drishyam 3 in his mind and has already discussed the same with leading man Mohanlal. However, Jeethu confirmed that the Drishyam 2 sequel might not happen anytime soon.

Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Mohanlal Strikes Gold Again With This Brilliantly Crafted Sequel!

The director revealed that the project will take a long time to materialize, as the entire team members are busy with their other project. Even if Drishyam 3 is happening, it will go on floors only after at least 3 years. Jeethu Joseph also remarked that the project might not even happen if things didn't go as planned. The director stated that he can't tell more about the project, as he hasn't even started writing the script.

However, director Antony Perumbavoor is highly confident that Drishyam 2 sequel will happen. In a recent interview with a leading Malayalam daily, Antony had mentioned that the third installment is indeed happening. From the producer's words, it was evident that he has complete trust over director Jeethu Joseph's vision and skills.

Coming to Drishyam 2, the controversies regarding the OTT release of the Mohanlal starrer has not ended yet. The theatre owners and distributors are upset with the Amazon Prime release, as the movie had all the qualities to become another industry hit. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor stated that he had no way other than selling Drishyam 2 to Amazon Prime Video, to release the upcoming magnum opus Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham in theatres.

