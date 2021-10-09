Mohanlal's First Look From Shaji Kailas's Alone Is Out, See Pics

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema recently launched the title of his upcoming project Alone. The movie, which is touted to be a mystery thriller, marks the superstar's reunion with hitmaker Shaji Kailas, after a long gap of 12 years. Now, the much-awaited first look of Mohanlal from Alone has been finally revealed.

In the latest stills from the location of the Shaji Kailas directorial, the superstar is seen in a unique avatar with a different hairdo, thick beard, and t-shirt. Mohanlal's new get-up for Alone looks almost similar to his get-up from the 2009-released Shaji Kailas movie, Red Chillies.

Bhramam Movie Review: A Well-Crafted Remake That Has An Identity Of Its Own!

As per the reports, Alone is touted to be a unique film that has no similarities with the previous outings of the Mohanlal-Shaji-Kailas duo. Even though earlier it was rumoured that the superstar and celebrated director are joining hands for a mass entertainer that comes in the lines of Narasimham, it was later revealed to be false.

Check out the location video and stills here:

Mohanlal's 12th Man: The Jeethu Joseph Directorial To Get An OTT Release Soon?

While addressing the audiences at the title launch event of, Mohanlal had revealed some exciting details about the project. "We are launching the title of the 30th project of Aashirvad Cinemas. Shaji Kailas, who helmed the first film of Aashirvad Cinemas - Narasimham, is directing this project. Shaji and I have collaborated on several films in the past. Shaji's heroes are always strong and brave. And the real hero is always alone, and you will realise it when you watch this film," said the complete actor.

Alone is scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman, Abhinandan Ramanujam is the DOP of the project. Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score. Don Max handles the editing. Santhosh Raman is the production designer of the project. The Mohanlal starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavooor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.