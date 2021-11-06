Mohanlal's Marakkar & 4 Other Films To Get OTT Releases, Confirms Antony Perumbavoor

Mohanlal's highly anticipated historical drama Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, and other 4 upcoming projects will get OTT releases. The update was announced by the complete actor's close associate and producer of his upcoming projects, Antony Perumbavoor. The producer's revelation has left the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting to watch Marakkar and other projects in theatres.

According to Antony Perumbavoor, the makers decided to opt for an OTT release for Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, as the provided screens were very fewer in number than expected. The producer also revealed that he has only received was just Rs. 4.89 Crore, not Rs. 40 Crore as reported earlier. Bro Daddy, 12th Man, Alone, and the untitled Vysakh directorial are the other 4 films that will get OTT releases.

However, 5 back-to-back films of Mohanlal, who has been considered as the biggest brand of Malayalam cinema getting OTT releases is something which was least expected. Both the superstar and producer Antony are now receiving flak on social media for only prioritising the profit and completely ignoring the perspectives of the filmmakers, theatre owners, and viewers.

As per the reports, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is directed by the veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, will get a direct OTT release on the popular platform Amazon Prime Video. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Bro Daddy, which is helmed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, might release on Disney Plus Hotstar. 12th Man and Alone, on the other hand, are said to be exclusively made for Amazon Prime Video. The Vysakh directorial, on the other hand, is yet to get its streaming platform.

Mohanlal, the leading man has not reacted to the controversies surrounding the theatre-OTT face-off, so far. The complete actor is expected to open up about his films getting back-to-back OTT releases, with an official statement very soon. Meanwhile, Mohanlal's other ambitious project, Aaraattu, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in January 2022.