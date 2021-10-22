Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Sets A New Record With Its Theatre Advance: Reports

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal starrer is undoubtedly the most-anticipated upcoming project of Malayalam cinema right now. The magnum opus, which was originally supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020, has been delayed for a very time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Mohanlal starrer is now gearing up for a release and has set a new massive record.

According to the latest updates, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has received a whopping amount of Rs. 40 Crore as the theatre advance amount from the theatre owners. This is so far the highest amount received by any Malayalam film in history, in the form of theatre advance rate.

The highly exciting update was revealed by producer Liberty Basheer, who is also the spokesperson of the Kerala Theatre Owners Association. Basheer revealed the massive theatre advance amount received by the Mohanlal starrer in a recent interaction with the press, where he opened up about the theatre reopening in Kerala.

In the press meet, the producer stated that they are hoping that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will hit the big screens first, considering the massive theatre advance amount received by the film. Liberty Basheer also hinted that the Priyadarshan directorial might also get a 'hybrid' release, where it will be screened on big screens and OTT platforms, together.