Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Sets A New Record With The Overseas Rights!

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is gearing up for a grand release. The magnum opus, which was delayed a year due to the pandemic, is all set to get a grand release on March 26, 2020. As per the latest reports, the overseas rights of the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project has been sold for a record price.

According to the grapevine, popular banner Phars Films has bagged the overseas rights of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham for a whopping Rs. 14 Crore. If the reports are to be true, this is the highest amount received by a Malayalam film for the overseas rights, so far. Thus, the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project has set yet another record even before its release.

However, this report is yet to be confirmed by the makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. An official announcement on the overseas release is expected to be made by the second half of February 2021, once things get official.

Meanwhile, the makers of the Mohanlal starrer are all set to release the first lyrical video of the Priyadarshan directorial, on February 5, Friday. The exciting update was revealed by Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the project through his official social media handles. The first song, Kunju Kunjali will feature Pranav Mohanlal, who plays the young Kunjali Marakkar and senior actress Suhasini Maniratnam.

Coming to Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal is appearing as the historical character Kunjali Marakkar IV aka Mohammed Ali in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is jointly scripted by the director Priyadarshan and Ani Sasi. The historical drama revolves around the life of Kunjali Markkar IV, who served the Samoothiri Kingdom of Calicut as the naval chieftain, in the 16th century.

The project features an extensive star cast including Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganesan, Mukesh, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Mamukoya, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and so on in the other pivotal roles.

