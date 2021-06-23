Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham To Be Exclusively Screened On All Screens In Kerala!

Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is gearing up for a grand release on August 12, 2021. The much-awaited historical drama will be hitting the theatres as an Onam special release of the year. As per the reports, Marakkar will be exclusively screened on all screens across Kerala for the first three weeks of its release.

Yes, you read it right. The Priyadarshan directorial is the first-ever Malayalam film in history to get an all-screens exclusive release. According to believable sources, the makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham have made an agreement with the Kerala Exhibitors and Producer's Associations, to screen the movie on all screens which will be open in the state exclusively for the first 3 weeks of its release.

No other movies will be allowed to release during this period. The makers are thus planning to get the biggest possible release for the Mohanlal starrer, which is the most expensive project even produced in the Malayalam cinema. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

#Marakkar @Mohanlal biggie, Aug 12 exclusive #Onam release, as per an agreement reached between #Kerala Exhibitors & Producers associations - All screens which open in state will screen it “exclusively for 3 weeks”. No other releases during same period will be allowed ! pic.twitter.com/TMgkBVGQMj — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 22, 2021

Marakkar Arabikadadlinte Simham, which bagged multiple National Film Awards including the trophy for the Best Feature Film, was originally supposed to hit the theatres in March 2020. But the release of the Mohanlal starrer was postponed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the makers were very sure that they don't want an OTT release for the Priyadarshan directorial.

Mohanlal is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom, in the movie. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is jointly scripted by director Priyadarshan, and his associate Ani Sasi. The magnum opus, which is being made with a massive budget of over Rs. 100 Crore is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.