Mohanlal's Marakkar: Producer Antony Perumbavoor Makes A Major Revelation About The Release

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the Mohanlal-starring historical drama has been making headlines lately due to the rumours regarding its release. Even though it was reported that the Priyadarshan directorial will get a grand theatrical release, the latest updates suggest that Marakkar might go the OTT way. However, producer Antony Perumbavoor has now made a major revelation about the release.

In a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media, Antony confirmed that the Mohanlal starrer might go the OTT way. According to the producer, the makers of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had asked the theatre owners to provide 200 screens in Kerala alone, whenever the project releases.

However, now the theatre owners are only providing around 85 plus screens in the state for the magnum opus. According to Antony Perumbavoor, releasing a film like Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on just 85 plus screens, that too with 50 percent occupancy, is not practical for a film that is made with such a massive budget. So, the makers are now actively considering the OTT options for the Mohanlal project.

In the interview, Antony Perumbavoor also added that he is done waiting for the theatrical release, and is eagerly waiting to release the Priyadarshan directorial as soon as possible. The producer also confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will not get a simultaneous theatre-OTT release. The team is planning to release the project only on one platform. Meanwhile, the rumourmills suggest that the representatives of Amazon Prime Video have already watched the film, and are interested in it.

Coming to Marakkar, Mohanlal is playing the titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chieftain of Samoothiri Kingdom, in the movie. The project is jointly scripted by director Priyadarshan, and his associate Ani Sasi. The magnum opus, which is being made with a massive budget of over Rs. 100 Crore is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group, and Moonshot Entertainments.