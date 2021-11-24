Mohanlal's Monster: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Vysakh Directorial

Mohanlal and Vysakh, the actor-director duo is back together after the huge success of Pulimurugan, for a new project titled Monster. The first look poster of Monster, which featured Mohanlal in a Sardar look, had taken social media by storm. Now, the sources close to the project have revealed some exciting updates on its cast and crew.

As per the reports, the Mohanlal starrer is an investigative-action thriller. The superstar is playing the role of Lucky Singh, an investigative officer in the Vysakh directorial. Monster will mark the Malayalam debut of popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu. Along with Mohanlal and Lakshmi Manchu, the project will also feature Honey Rose in a key role.

According to the reports, Lakshmi is appearing in the role of an investigative officer in Monster, while Honey Rose is said to be playing Mohanlal's love interest. Sudev Nair, the talented actor has also joined the star cast of the movie. The reports suggest that Sudev is playing a negative role in Monster.

Bro Daddy: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reveal The Teaser Soon!

Director Vysakh and his team recently wrapped up the first schedule shooting of the Mohanlal starrer. The exciting update was revealed by Lakshmi Manchu with a special post on her official Twitter page. "This one feels different 🌟 It's a schedule wrap of one my favourite and most important set of my career. Still not over the last month of learning and fun that's happened. A new language, a new skill alongside one of the most prestigious actor. Ah! What a month ❤️," wrote the actress on her page.

This one feels different 🌟

It's a schedule wrap of one my favourite and most important set of my career. Still not over the last month of learning and fun that's happened. A new language, a new skill alongside one of the most prestigious actor. Ah! What a month ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qzodlx5M76 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) November 20, 2021

Marakkar, Pushpa, & Other Films To Be Screened With 100 Percent Occupancy: Reports

The Mohanlal starrer is scripted by Uday Krishna, who had earlier joined hands with Mohanlal and director Vysakh for Pulimurugan. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score. Shajie Naduvil handles the art direction. Stunt Silva has joined the crew as the action choreographer. Monster is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the prestigious banner Aashirvad Cinemas.