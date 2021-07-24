    For Quick Alerts
      Mohanlal’s New Avatar Is Here To Woo You; See Post Of The Bro Daddy Actor

      Mohanlal leaves no opportunity to impress his zillions of fans, be it with his films or posts on social media. We are sure ardent fans of the actor are aware of his culinary skills, which also became a topic of discussion on Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the popular reality show hosted by Lalettan.

      Today (July 24), the superstar took to his social media handles to share a special chicken recipe. In the 4-minute 48-second video, Mohanlal can be seen donning chef's hat as he introduces fans to his special recipe.

      Assembling and mentioning all the ingredients needed for the cooking, the actor is seen prepping the mouthwatering cuisine. Interestingly, what garnered the major attention of netizens is the inclusion of Suchitra Mohanlal, the actor's beautiful wife who appears towards the end of the video and gives thumbs-up to the recipe with a wide smile. Renowned entrepreneur Sameer Hamsa also makes an appearance in the video. Well, fans indeed can't stop gushing over Mohanlal's latest post, as they share the video incessantly on social media while praising their beloved star.

      On the work front, Mohanlal is currently awaiting the release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also starring Keerthy Suresh, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The Drishyam actor is also making his directorial debut with Barroz featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. His other projects include B Unnikrishnan's Aarattu, Jeethu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj's Empuraan and Bro Daddy, and a yet-to-be-titled project of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

      On a related note, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finale episodes' shooting has been wrapped up in Chennai. Reportedly, the highly awaited episodes will be aired in August on Asianet.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 14:23 [IST]
      X