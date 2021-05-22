Mohanlal's Viswasanthi Foundation Distributes 200 Beds With Oxygen Support On His Birthday

Mohanlal, the complete actor celebrated his 61st birthday on May 21, Friday. On the special occasion, the superstar's charitable trust Viswasanthi Foundation distributed 200 beds with oxygen support, and 10 beds with ventilator support to various hospitals across Kerala. The news was shared by Mohanlal himself through his official social media pages.

Read Mohanlal's social media post here:

"Kerala and other parts of India are reeling under the devastating second wave of Covid-19, ViswaSanthi Foundation has stepped forward to arrange critical infrastructure support to the healthcare system fighting the pandemic.

The Foundation has provided 3-fold support - 200+ beds with oxygen support, 10 ICU beds with ventilator systems as well as portable X-ray machines - to various hospitals in Kerala. Viswasanthi is also providing support for the installation of Oxygen Pipeline to two wards and the Triage ward of Kalamassery Medical College," wrote the superstar in his post.

"The beneficiaries of this support include hospitals in the Government, Co-operative, and private sector too. All these hospitals are empaneled under the KASP (Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi) healthcare scheme of the Kerala Government.

Viswasanthi Foundation is executing this 1.5 crore project in association with EY GDS and UST. My sincere thanks to EY Global Delivery Services Careers, UST, and all associated hospitals for their cooperation with Viswasanthi in this joint fight against Covid-19," added Mohanlal in his post.

Coming to the complete actor's 61st birthday, he had a simple celebration in Chennai in the presence of family members and close friends. Mohanlal had visited was originally supposed to have a working birthday, with the shoot of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 weekend episodes. However, the plans were cancelled, as the show is currently suspended due to the lockdown restrictions implemented in the city.