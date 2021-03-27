Mohanlal's Wife Suchitra Reveals Their Love Story: "I Disliked Him Initially, But Fell In Love Later"

Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra are one of the most-loved star couples in the Malayalam film industry. Despite being the wife of the biggest superstar of the Malayalam film industry, Suchitra Mohanlal has always chosen to stay away from the limelight. However, while addressing the audiences at the Barroz launch event, Suchitra finally revealed their love story.

"When I first saw Mohanlal in his first movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal, I disliked him. I used to hate him whenever he played the role of a villain in a film. But somewhere, I knew that I disliked him because he is so perfect in his job. However, I started liking him after watching Ente Maamattukuttiyammakku. Slowly I fell in love with him and we got married. Today, he is my most favourite actor," said Suchitra Mohanlal.

While talking about staying away from the limelight for so long, Suchitra Mohanlal said: "All these years I decided to maintain a low profile and take a backseat. I addressed an event for my son Appu's (Pranav Mohanlal) debut film. Today, I'm addressing a gathering as a part of the best moment in my husband's life. As an actor, he has achieved everything. Now he is taking a new step as a director. So I must speak today."

It was a love cum arranged marriage for Mohanlal and Suchitra, who met the superstar as a fan. She used to send the actor greeting cards and flowers even before meeting him in person. Later, the couple met through some common friends, and love blossomed. The families were initially against the alliance as the horoscopes of Mohanlal and Suchitra didn't match. But later, it was revealed that it was a mistake made by the astrologer.

The couple tied the knot at a traditional ceremony which was held at Mohanlal's hometown Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram, on April 28, 1988. Interestingly, Mohanlal had to take an off from the climax shoot of his acclaimed movie Padamudra, to tie the knot with the love of his life.

