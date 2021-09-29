Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas's Next: Here Is A Major Update On The Project!

Mohanlal, the complete actor is finally joining hands with hitmaker Shaji Kailas, after a long gap of 12 years. The actor-director duo took to their respective social media handles a few days back and announced their next project together, to the much excitement of their fans. The Mohanlal starrer finally started rolling recently, with a pooja ceremony.

Now, the sources close to the untitled project have made an interesting revelation about its genre. If the reports are to be believed, the Mohanlal starrer is an out-and-out commercial mass entertainer that comes on the lines of Shaji Kailas directed blockbuster movie, Narasimham.

The rumourmills also suggest that Mohanlal will once again play his much-celebrated feudal lord avatar in the Shaji Kailas directorial. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet. Both the Mohanlal fans and cine-goers will have to wait till the superstar's first look from the project to releases, to know whether these reports are true.

As per the reports, the complete actor will join the sets of the untitled project only after he wraps up the shooting of 12th Man, the upcoming Jeethu Joseph directorial. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap up the project in two or three schedules, which will be majorly shot in Kerala. If things go as planned, the title of the project will be revealed on Ayudha Pooja, along with the first look poster.

The Mohanlal project also marks the 30th outing of the popular banner Aashirvad Cinemas, founded by Antony Perumbavoor. The mass entertainer will mark Shaji Kailas's comeback to filmmaking after a long gap of 7 years. The director was originally supposed to make his comeback with Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer. But Kaduva is currently delayed due to the pandemic restrictions, and Shaji Kailas opted to proceed with the Mohanlal project.