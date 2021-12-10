Mohanlal To Head A.M.M.A Once Again; Re-Elected As The President

Mohanlal, the complete actor of Malayalam cinema will head the Association Of Malayalam Movie Actors (A.M.M.A) once again. As per the latest updates, Mohanlal has been re-elected as the president of A.M.M.A. The sources close to the association suggest that the superstar was elected once again by the association members, without any opposition.

Edavela Babu, who has been serving as the executive committee member of A.M.M.A for the last two decades will continue as the General Secretary. Senior actor Siddique has been selected as the Treasurer, while Jayasurya has been elected for the post of Joint Secretary. The Mohanlal-Edavela Babu committee is heading the association for the second time in a row. The new committee's term period is 2021-2024.

Reportedly, actors Asha Sarath, Shweta Menon, and Maniyanpilla Raju have filed their nominations for the post of Vice President. The new Vice President of A.M.M.A will be selected through the election, which will be held at Hotel Crown Plaza, Kochi, on December 19, Sunday.

General Bipin Rawat Dies: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Dulquer, Prithviraj Pay Respect

Mohanlal's first term as the President of A.M.M.A was extremely tough with the association getting embroiled in controversies again and again. When the superstar was selected as the President of the association in 2018, the first decision of the new executive committee was to invite Dileep back. To the unversed, Dileep was expelled from the association following the Kerala police arrested him for being the alleged mastermind of the actress abduction case.

Marakkar Box Office 5 Days Worldwide Collection: Mohanlal Starrer To Cross The 40-Crore Mark

The members of the Women's Collective In Cinema (WCC) had moved against A.M.M.A post this incident, and had called out the association for its misogyny and favouritism. A few of the W.C.C members even quit A.M.M.A, after the association announced its decision to bring back Dileep. This had led to a major dispute among the association members.