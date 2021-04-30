Mohanlal To Join Hands With Budding Directors After Empuraan, Ram and Priyadarshan’s Sports Drama?

After the massive success of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal fans are now awaiting the release of his highly anticipated films- Prithviraj Sukumaran's Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph's Ram and Priyadarshan's yet-to-be-titled sports drama. Along with films, the actor is currently busy shooting for the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, which has already become the talk of the town, thanks to his oratory skills and impeccable take on each issue inside the madhouse. Interestingly, he is also occupied with the shooting of his maiden directorial venture Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, which is going on at a brisk pace.

Well now, with many fans getting inquisitive to know more about the Complete Actor's upcoming projects, let us tell you that his work schedule is tightly packed as of now. However, the Superstar is currently in talks with emerging directors for his forthcoming films. Yes, you read that right!

Also Read: Mohanlal Sets A New Record With The Satellite Rights: Earns The Top 4 Positions!

Reportedly, the actor has expressed his desire to work with budding filmmakers including Tinu Pappachan who directed Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil (2018) and Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishna Poduval. It is said that Lal was impressed after watching their films and therefore wanted to try his hands on the freshly brewed creativity of the young directors. Though there is no confirmation regarding Mohanlal giving his nod to their projects, we hear that an official announcement will be made soon by the makers.

Also Read: Barroz: Official Teaser Of The Mohanlal Directorial To Be Revealed Soon!

On a related note, Mohanlal's upcoming films Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Aaraattu will release on August 12. With the two films locking dates for Onam release, there are high chances that the makers of Aaraattu might postpone the release to December.