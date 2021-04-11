Mohanlal To Play A Boxing Champion In Priyadarshan's Sports Drama: Reports

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, the most-loved actor-director duo of the Malayalam film industry, is all set to join hands once again after Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The National award-winning filmmaker had confirmed that he is indeed teaming up with Mohanlal for a sports drama, in a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam daily.

As per the latest reports, the complete actor is playing the role of a boxing champion in the Priyadarshan directorial. The reports started doing rounds after Mohanlal recently kickstarted the training for his character in the movie. As per the updates, the superstar is planning to undergo boxing training for the next year.

To the unversed, Mohanlal is a trained wrestler and had won the Kerala State Wrestling championship in the years 1977 and 1978. The fans of the superstar and cine-goers are eagerly waiting to finally watch him in the role of a boxing champion on the silver screen, in the Priyadarshan directorial.

The highly anticipated project is expected to go on floors in 2022, after Mohanlal wraps up his current commitments. Priyadarshan's next project, which is scripted by MT Vasudevan Nair, is expected to start rolling before the Mohanlal starring sports drama. An official announcement on the Mohanlal-Priyadarshan project is expected to be made very soon.

Coming to Mohanlal's career, the complete actor is currently busy with his much-awaited directorial debut, Barroz. The superstar recently wrapped up the shooting of Aaraattu, the upcoming B Unnikrishnan directorial. The most-awaited Aaraattu teaser is all set to be released on the auspicious occasion of Vishu.

After completing Barroz, Mohanlal is expected to kickstart the shooting of Empuraan, the sequel of the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer. The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial is expected to go on floors by the end of 2021 and is slated to hit the theatres in 2022.

