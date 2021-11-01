Mohanlal To Reunite With Director Vysakh Soon: Pulimurugan Sequel On Cards?

Mohanlal and Vysakh, the celebrated actor-director duo who produced all the commercial boundaries of Malayalam cinema with blockbuster Pulimurugan, are finally back together. As per the latest reports, Mohanlal and Vysakh are reuniting for an upcoming project soon. The shooting of the highly anticipated project is expected to start rolling on November 10, Wednesday.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the upcoming Mohanlal-Vysakh project, the grapevine suggests that there is a possibility for the movie to be a sequel to Pulimurugan. Earlier in several interviews, the hitmaker had confirmed that he has an interesting sequel idea in his mind, and a sequel to the action thriller is definitely on cards.

Later, it was also rumoured that Antony Perumbavoor, the close associate of Mohanlal might replace Tomichan Mulakupadam as the producer of the Pulimurugan sequel. However, both the superstar and director Vysakh have not reacted to any of these speculations so far. But, if the duo is joining hands for the Pulimurugan sequel, it is definitely going to be the most-hyped future project of Malayalam cinema.

As per the reports, Mohanlal and director Vysakh are planning to officially launch the project with a pooja ceremony, which is expected to be held on November 10. The title of the project and further details are expected to be revealed by the complete actor on the same day. The Vysakh directorial is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Coming to Mohanlal's acting career, the superstar will be next seen in the National award-winning project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which is gearing up for an OTT release. He has some highly promising projects lined up including mass entertainer Aaraattu, comedy entertainer Bro Daddy, mystery thriller 12th Man, and single-actor project Alone.