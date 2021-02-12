Mohanlal Wraps Up Aaraattu; Director B Unnikrishnan Says He Is The Best To Work With!

Mohanlal, the complete actor has finally wrapped up his portions for Aaraattu, the upcoming mass entertainer. Director B Unnikrishnan revealed the update through his official pages, by sharing a picture with Mohanlal from the sets of the movie. The filmmaker stated that the complete actor is the best to work with, especially during these tough times.

The Aaraattu director took to his official pages and wrote: "Lal sir finished his portrayal of Neyyattinkara Gopan today; all that's left now is just one day's work which he will finish in March second week. Everyone who has worked with him knows he's simply the best to work with. The way he made things a lot easier for everyone in the unit during this hectic shoot, made more difficult by the pandemic, was just amazing!! A Big Thank You, Sir❤️."

As per the reports, Mohanlal is now planning to devote his time to the promotions of his highly anticipated project Drishyam 2 and the shooting of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. To the unversed, Mohanlal is once again returning as the host with the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, which will be premiered on February 14, Sunday.

Coming back to Aaraattu, the movie depicts the story of Gopan, who travels from his native Neyyattinkara to a village in Palakkad with a special motive. According to director B Unnikrishnan, the movie which is scripted by Udaya Krishna is an out and out mass entertainer that deserves a grand theatrical release. The Mohanlal starrer is being made with a whopping budget of around Rs. 30 Crore.

Shraddha Srinath is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Garuda Ram, the KGF fame actor plays the lead antagonist. Rahul Raj has composed the songs and original score. Vijay Ulakanath is the DOP. Sameer Mohammed handles the editing. Aaraattu is expected to hit the theatres on Onam 2021.

