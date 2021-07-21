Mollywood 2021 Half Yearly Report: Drishyam 2, Joji & Other OTT Releases That Received Applause!

The Great Indian Kitchen

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, The Great Indian Kitchen follows the story of a newlywed woman who struggles to become the docile housewife her husband expects her to be. The beautifully crafted film starring Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, T Suresh Babu, Ajitha VM, Ramadevi and Kabani initially streaming on Neestream. The film's digital rights were bagged by Amazon Prime Video, three months after its release on the Malayalam OTT platform. The film was released on January 15.

Drishyam 2

Sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam, the crime thriller garnered huge attention when it released on Amazon Prime Video on February 19 solely owing to the fact that a Mohanlal-starrer was finally releasing after a long hiatus. Not just that, the success of its first instalment also had compelled the audiences to witness its sequel. Though a few fans were evidently unhappy because the film starring their beloved Lalettan was releasing without much fanfare on an OTT platform, the reviews and word of mouth about Drishyam 2 had cheered them up. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film features Meena Sagar, Esther Anil and Ansiba Hassan.

Joji

The crime drama starring Fahadh Faasil marked his third OTT venture after CU Soon and Irul. Directed by Dileesh Pothan and written by Syam Pushkaran, the film's story is inspired by William Shakespeare's play Macbeth. Baburaj, Joji, Sunny, Unnimaya, Shammi Thilakan, Basil Joseph are the other cast members of the film. Joji released on Amazon Prime Video on April 7.

Sara’s

The recently released film of Anna Ben has indeed left an everlasting impression on the audience, all thanks to its unconventional storyline that deals with subjects including societal pressure on females and misogyny. The film is undoubtedly bold, breezy and definitely unmissable. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film also has Sunny Wayne, Benny P Nayarambalam, Mallika Sukumaran in important roles. The film released on July 5 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Malik

Fahadh's fourth OTT release Malik grabbed a great deal of attention especially for the actor's characterization that required him to play a role from three different timelines. The political thriller written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan is said to be based on the 2009 Beemapally police shooting. Featuring a promising star cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Vijay Forrt, Salim Kumar and Joju George the Fahadh Faasil-starrer was released on July 15. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.