Mother’s Day Special! 5 Famous South Indian Songs That You Must Dedicate To Your Mother

International Mother's Day is here, and people are all set to pay tribute to their mother for showering unconditional love over them. Mother is the most important person in everyone's life. She always inspires us and guides us to be better people. Her contributions towards family and sacrifices for a child is something we must acknowledge in our lives.

The entertainment industry is known for portraying motherhood beautifully on screen. Especially, in the South film industry, several movies have been made on Mothers. Hence, on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021, let's have a look at the 5 best South Indian songs that you must dedicate to your mother.

Chanthupottu - Azhakadalinte

'Azhakadalinte' from the Malayalam film Chanthupottu, starring Dileep and Gopika is one of the beautiful songs in the South film industry. The song gives a perfect tribute to mother and her sacrifices. 'Azhakadalinte' has been sung by S Janaki. Notably, the film was a commercial success and ran over 125 days in theatres.

Also Read : Mahhi Vij Says No Mother's Day Celebration For Her This Year; Says #WeAreAllInThisTogether

Raam - Aarariraro

'Aarariraro' from the Tamil film Raam is one of the most emotional songs that has been made on Mother. It shows an unconditional love of a mother for her mentally challenged son. The film stars Jiiva and Saranya in the lead roles. 'Aarariraro' has been sung by KJ Yesudas.

KGF - Garbadhi

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 is one of the most successful films in the Kannada film industry. The film has a song 'Garbadhi', which is a perfect track to pay tribute to mother's hard work. Sung by Ananya Bhat, the music of this song is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Also Read : Twinkle Khanna On Her Messy Equation With Mom Dimple: Her Criticism, Even Light-Hearted, Would Sting

Naani - Pedave Palikina

Mahesh Babu's song 'Pedave Palikina' from the Telugu film Naani is loved by all the Superstar fans. Picturised on Mahesh and Devayani, the song has been sung by Unnikrishnan and Sadhna Sargam.

Bhaskar The Rascal - I Love You Mummy

Mammootty and Nayanthara-starrer Bhaskar The Rascal is one of the most successful films in Mollywood. The film's song 'I Love You Mummy' shows the love from daughter for her mother. It is one of the sweetest songs for mom, and you should dedicate it to your mother.