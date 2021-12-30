    For Quick Alerts
      Music Director Kaithapram Viswanathan Passes Away

      Renowned music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboodiri, best known for composing some of Malayalam's best soulful songs that still tug at one's heartstrings, passed away on Wednesday (December 29). According to reports, he was battling cancer for a very long period and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kerala, where he was undergoing treatment for the same. He was 58.

      Kaithapram Viswanathan

      Also the younger brother of renowned lyricist-musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Viswanathan forayed into the world of cinema with the 1997 film Kaliyattam helmed by Jayaraaj and starring Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. He had composed music for as many as 30 films.

      His chart-topping melodies include 'Enn Varum Nee', 'Iniyoru Janmamundenkil', 'Neeyoru Puzhayaayi', 'Enikoru Pennundu' and 'Karineelakkannazhaki'. Celebrated singers including KJ Yesudas, KS Chitra, P Jayachandran and G Venugopal have given their beautiful voices to Viswanathan's soulful music. The music director had initially assisted Damodaran in films like Desadanam and Karunyam.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:33 [IST]
