Music Director Kaithapram Viswanathan Passes Away

Renowned music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboodiri, best known for composing some of Malayalam's best soulful songs that still tug at one's heartstrings, passed away on Wednesday (December 29). According to reports, he was battling cancer for a very long period and breathed his last at a private hospital in Kerala, where he was undergoing treatment for the same. He was 58.

Also the younger brother of renowned lyricist-musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, Viswanathan forayed into the world of cinema with the 1997 film Kaliyattam helmed by Jayaraaj and starring Suresh Gopi and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. He had composed music for as many as 30 films.

RRR: Tovino Thomas Graces The Kerala Pre-Release Event With SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan & Jr NTR

Minnal Murali Enters The Netflix Top 10 List Globally; Earns 'OTT Blockbuster' Status!

His chart-topping melodies include 'Enn Varum Nee', 'Iniyoru Janmamundenkil', 'Neeyoru Puzhayaayi', 'Enikoru Pennundu' and 'Karineelakkannazhaki'. Celebrated singers including KJ Yesudas, KS Chitra, P Jayachandran and G Venugopal have given their beautiful voices to Viswanathan's soulful music. The music director had initially assisted Damodaran in films like Desadanam and Karunyam.