Nitin Thomas Says ‘Believe In Yourself Anything Is Possible’

Nitin Thomas, an actor from Cochin, has been working in the film industry for the last 12 years. Nitin's unquenchable passion for acting brought him in Aaha movie and played a remarkable character as Pakkan Biju. He started acting as part of his senior's final project from college. In later years, Nitin took acting more seriously.

After graduating with a BA in Animation & Graphic Designing, Nitin worked as a designer for several magazines, taking up freelance work. Nitin's first film Little Master released in 2012.



In 2013, while working for Infinity Times magazine, Nitin won the Best Actor contest held by Manorama Online in the 100th anniversary of Indian cinema. Its jury was director Lal Jose.

Nitin worked as a UI designer for a year in 2015, and still had nothing, but acting in his mind. During that time Nitin acted in several short films with his friends. At the same year, Nitin attended an audition for a Tamil film Nisabdham through a friend from Bangalore and he was selected to play the role of a police officer in the film, which made his Tamil debut.

Later Nitin resigned his job and did an acting course at Koothu P Pattarai in Chennai to learn more about acting. There he also did online promotions for Tamil films. Along with this, Nitin regularly did auditions for Tamil movies at Chennai. Nitin says that he has attended more than 100 auditions in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore and Mumbai. Nitin's upcoming releases are Dulquer Salmaan-Roshan Andrews movie Salute, debut director Shajahan's Jameelante Poovan Kozhi and a Tamil film named Doodi.

Nitin's passion towards acting made him to direct and act in two short films of his own. Also he's writing scripts for making film, web series and short films.