Nivin Pauly And Asif Ali Set Major Bromance Goals With New Pictures!

Nivin Pauly And Asif Ali, the popular actors are all set to share the screen once again in the upcoming project Mahaveeryar. The duo is now setting major bromance goals with their latest social media posts, which were clicked during the Mahaveeryar wrap-up party. The social media posts of the actors are now winning the internet.

"Good friends don't let you do stupid things...alone!

Meet my partner in crime! @nivinpaulyactor

It doesn't look as though we are working together after eight long years!!

Super excited about our #Mahaviryar

And @ajuvarghese this pic is for u 🤗," wrote Asif Ali, who shared a fun still with Nivin Pauly on his official social media pages.

Nivin, on the other hand, shared a picture with Asif, director Abrid Shine, and co-producer Shamnas PS on his official pages and wrote: "It's been a wonderful journey so far. Abrid Shine, working with you is always a delight. Asif Ali, my partner in crime, you're a gem!! Shamnas Ps, thank you for the wholehearted support and being our pillar of strength. 😍Mahaveeryar coming soon! ❤️"

Asif Ali and Nivin Pauly have shared the screen in the path-breaking movie Traffic, in which the latter made a cameo appearance. The duo later played the lead roles in senior filmmaker Joshiy's multi-starrer project Sevens. Mahaveeryar, which is said to be a fantasy film, marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Abrid Shine. The actor-director duo has earlier collaborated for the highly popular films 1983 and Action Hero Biju.

Shanvi Srivastava, the popular actress makes her Malayalam debut with Mahaveeryar. The project features Lal, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Major Ravi, Vijay Menon, Sudheer Karamana, Mallika Sukumaran, Padmarajan, and Krishna Prasad, in the other pivotal roles. The project is jointly produced by Nivin Pauly and Shamnas PS, under the banners Pauly Jr. Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.

