Nivin Pauly's Kanakam Kamini Kalaham To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, the highly anticipated satirical comedy that features Nivin Pauly in the lead role, is getting an OTT release. The movie, which is directed by the talented filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval, has been slated to be released on renowned OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The exciting update was announced by Nivin Pauly himself, with a social media post on Friday (October 15, 2021).

"Extremely delighted to announce that #KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @disneyplushotstar! ❤️❤️❤️

Directed by @ratheesh_balakrishnan_poduval and produced by @paulyjrpictures #KaKaaKa will be the first Malayalam movie to premiere on Disney + Hotstar .

Grateful to #Madhavan sir ❤️. Happy to associate with #DisneyPlusHotstar team. Thank you #DilipV for all the support.

Stay tuned for more updates!!!

#KaKaaKaOnHotstar

#familyentertainment #fun #laughter #worldpremiere

#DisneyPlusHotstar," wrote Nivin Pauly on his post.

However, the makers are yet to finalise the release date of Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which marks Nivin Pauly's debut on OTT platforms. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited project is likely to hit the screens in November 2021.

Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, which is touted to be a satirical comedy that has a touch of black comedy, marks Nivin Pauly's first collaboration with director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Pothuval. The project features Grace Antony, the talented actress who rose to fame with the acclaimed movie Kumbalangi Nights, as the female lead.

The Nivin Pauly starrer was majorly shot indoors, which made it easier for the cast and crew members to shoot the film amidst the pandemic. In an interview given to a leading daily, director Ratheesh Pothuval had revealed some interesting details about Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. According to the filmmaker, the movie revolves around an interesting story that happens in the lives of a set of ordinary people.