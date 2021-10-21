Nivin Pauly's Second Look In Padavettu Is Out, The Project To Hit The Theatres In 2022!

Nivin Pauly is all set to make a grand comeback to cinema after a break, with back-to-back projects. The young crowd-puller is joining hands with actor Sunny Wayne for the latter's debut project as a producer, titled Padavettu. The much-awaited Nivin Pauly starrer is currently in the final stage of its production.

On Wednesday (October 20, 2021), the talented actor took to his official social media handles and revealed his much-awaited second look in Padavettu. Nivin Pauly looks totally fierce in the promising second look poster, with a high bun and mud on his face. From the second look poster of the Liju Krishna directorial, it is evident that something very exciting is in store for the audiences.

Nivin Pauly, who shared the second look from Padavettu, also announced that the movie is getting a theatrical release in 2022. "Story of Conflict... Struggle... Survival...

As long as there are humans, the fight will continue. 💪🏽Padavettu || 2022 || in cinemas near you. Here is the new poster! 📽🎞," the actor captioned his post.

As reported earlier, Nivin Pauly is appearing in two drastically different looks in Padavettu, which is touted to be a rustic entertainer. The actor had gained around 15 kilos to portray the obese look of his character in the movie. He will appear in a trimmed look, with a long hairdo in the rest of the portions, of the Liju Krishna directorial.

Aditi Balan who made her Malayalam debut with the horror-thriller Cold Case, is appearing as the female lead opposite Nivin Pauly in Padavettu. The project will feature lady superstar Manju Warrier in an extended cameo appearance. Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Shammy Thilakan, Sudheesh, Shine Tom Chacko, and so on essay the supporting roles in the movie. Govind Vasantha composes the songs and background score. Deepak D Menon is the director of photography.