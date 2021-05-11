Nizhal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Post its successful theatrical release, Nizhal has finally made it to the OTT platform. Starring Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara in the lead roles, the film released on Amazon Prime Video On May 11, 2021. The mystery drama has also joined the list of films that have been leaked online. Nizhal has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller marks the maiden directorial venture of Kerala State Award-winning editor Appu N Bhattathiri. Revolving around a first-class judicial magistrate recovering from a recent accident, who is on a mission to solve murder mysteries shockingly narrated by a young boy, serves as the crux of the film.

Backed by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini TP and Ginesh Jose under Anto Joseph Film Company, Melange Film House and Tentpole Movies, Nizhal has script penned by S Sanjeev. With music composed by Sooraj S Kurup, the film has camera cranked by Deepak D Menon and editing carried out by Appu N Bhattathiri along with Arunlal SP.

Also featuring Lal, Izin, Saiju Kurup, Rony David, Divya Prabha, Vinod Kovoor, Aneesh Gopal, Siyad Yadu, Sadiq, and Aadhya Prasad, the film theatrically released on April 9. For the unversed, the film went on floors on October 19, 2020 in Kerala following all COVID-19 protocols.