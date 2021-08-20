Onam 2021: Kuruthi To Home, Malayalam Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!
Onam is here! The harvest fete is observed during the month of Chingam, the first month of the Malayalam calendar. The festival generally falls between August and September. This year, the festivities began on August 12 and will end on August 23. Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 21. It's the festival that celebrates the annual homecoming of demon King Mahabali, who is believed to visit his people (praja) to ensure that they are happy and content.
Pookkalam (flower carpet), Pulikali (tiger dance), Tug of War, Thiruvathira Kali (a dance form), Vallam Kali (boat race), Onasadya (traditional platter), mask dance (Kumaatikali) and Onathallu (martial arts) are a big part of the festival.
Home Movie Review: Heartwarming Tale Of Relationships That Provides A Touch Of Positivity!
Kuruthi Review: This Prithviraj Starrer Is A Masterpiece That Talks Loud And Clear About Communal Divide
Onam is indeed incomplete without watching newly released films. Though a lot of Malayalam films were expected to hit the marquee on the special day, many had to postpone the release owing to the COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Well, as we hope the pandemic subsides really soon, we bring you a list of the latest Malayalam films that you can binge-watch sitting at home with your family and friends.
Take a look!
Kuruthi
The Prithviraj Sukumar-led thriller is helmed and scripted by Manu Warrier and Anish Pallyal respectively. Released on August 11, the film continues to impress the audience. The film also featuring Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan R Achari and Naslen garnered favourable response upon its release on Amazon Prime Video. According to the official synopsis, Kuruthi is a story about how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.
Home
The recently released light-hearted family film is set in current times. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas and backed by Vijay Babu, the film follows Oliver Twist, a technology-challenged father who struggle to maintain closeness with his young sons, as they prefer social media over their family. Starring Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Home is also available on Amazon Prime Video.
Eighteen Hours
The mystery thriller directed by Rajesh Nair is available on Manorama Max. Starring Vijay Babu, Shyamaprasad, Sudheer Karamana, Devi Ajith, Advaith Ajay and Indhu Thampy, the film revolves around a woman who gets caught in the abduction of a group of young girls by a gang of armed goons.
Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam
Starring Rima Kallingal, Jithin Puthenchery and Neeraja Rajendran, the experimental flick's setting is against the backdrop of the current pandemic. Directed by Don Palathara, Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam stands out from the rest as the camera stays in a single position throughout the film with zero cuts. The film revolves around a young couple who are on their way to a clinic to confirm a suspected pregnancy. Their conversation about the present and their future is the highlight of the film. The film is available on Nee Stream, Koode, Cave, ROOTS, First shows and Saina Play.
Malik
One of the highly talked about Fahadh Faasil-starrer also opted for a direct-to-OTT release. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film released on July 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring a versatile cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George, Indrans and Dinesh Prabhakar, the political thriller is definitely worth binging. Malik revolves around Sulaiman's (Fahadh Faasil) love towards his community and involvement in politics in order to protect his people from corrupt politicians.