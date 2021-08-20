Onam 2021: Kuruthi To Home, Malayalam Films To Binge Watch On This Festive Occasion!

Kuruthi

The Prithviraj Sukumar-led thriller is helmed and scripted by Manu Warrier and Anish Pallyal respectively. Released on August 11, the film continues to impress the audience. The film also featuring Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Mamukkoya, Murali Gopy, Shine Tom Chacko, Manikandan R Achari and Naslen garnered favourable response upon its release on Amazon Prime Video. According to the official synopsis, Kuruthi is a story about how enduring human relations that transcend boundaries struggle to survive trials of hatred and prejudice.

Home

The recently released light-hearted family film is set in current times. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas and backed by Vijay Babu, the film follows Oliver Twist, a technology-challenged father who struggle to maintain closeness with his young sons, as they prefer social media over their family. Starring Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Vijay Babu, Manju Pillai, Naslen, Kainakary Thankaraj, KPAC Lalitha, Srikanth Murali, Johny Antony, Pauly Wilson, Home is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

Eighteen Hours

The mystery thriller directed by Rajesh Nair is available on Manorama Max. Starring Vijay Babu, Shyamaprasad, Sudheer Karamana, Devi Ajith, Advaith Ajay and Indhu Thampy, the film revolves around a woman who gets caught in the abduction of a group of young girls by a gang of armed goons.

Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam

Starring Rima Kallingal, Jithin Puthenchery and Neeraja Rajendran, the experimental flick's setting is against the backdrop of the current pandemic. Directed by Don Palathara, Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam stands out from the rest as the camera stays in a single position throughout the film with zero cuts. The film revolves around a young couple who are on their way to a clinic to confirm a suspected pregnancy. Their conversation about the present and their future is the highlight of the film. The film is available on Nee Stream, Koode, Cave, ROOTS, First shows and Saina Play.

Malik

One of the highly talked about Fahadh Faasil-starrer also opted for a direct-to-OTT release. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film released on July 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring a versatile cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Jalaja, Salim Kumar, Dileesh Pothan, Joju George, Indrans and Dinesh Prabhakar, the political thriller is definitely worth binging. Malik revolves around Sulaiman's (Fahadh Faasil) love towards his community and involvement in politics in order to protect his people from corrupt politicians.