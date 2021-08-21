Onam 2021: Mohanlal, Mammootty And Other Celebs Send Out Warm Wishes To Their Fans!

Malayalees across the world are celebrating Onam, the harvest festival. The fete began this year on August 12 and will end on August 23. The celebrations span over 10 days with Thiruvonam falling on August 21. The festival marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, Kolla Varsham.

According to myth, the day is a symbol of benevolent King Mahabali's annual homecoming. It is believed that his reign was the most happiest and prosperous time for the people of Kerala.

Onam is indeed incomplete without Pookkalam (flower carpet), Vellam Kali (boat race), Pullikali (tiger dance), Onasadya (traditional platter) and Thiruvathira Kali (a dance form performed by women). Unfortunately, this year too, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions, the festival will be a low-key affair.

Well, on the special day, several celebrities from Mollywood including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer,Saniya Iyappan and others took to their social media handles to send warm wishes to their fans and followers.

