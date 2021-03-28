One Box Office 2 Days Collections: This Mammootty Starrer Is A Super Hit!

One, the political thriller that features megastar Mammootty in the role of the Kerala Chief Minister, has been earning positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. When it completed the first 2 days of release, One has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer has already earned the superhit status at the box office.

As reported earlier, One has made an excellent start at the box office on its first day. The Mammootty starrer has made a total gross collection of Rs. 1.59 Crore, with a net collection of Rs. 1.31 Crore and share of Rs. 76 Lakh from the Kerala box office alone, on its first day. Now, the trade experts suggest that the movie delivered a better performance on day 2 at the box office.

According to the trade analysts, One has made a total gross collection that exceeds Rs. 2 Crore from the Kerala box office alone, on its second day of release. The details regarding the worldwide box office collection of the Mammootty starrer are yet to be revealed.

Thus, the political thriller is currently in the third position when it comes to the post-lockdown releases. The Priest, the other Mammootty starrer that released in March, is in the first position, with an opening collection of Rs. 2.20 Crore. Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is in the second position with the first-day collection of Rs. 2.17 Crore at the Kerala box office.

However, the trade experts suggest that One has been performing extremely well at the overseas box office, especially the UAE-GCC region. The Santhosh Viswanath directorial has released as the biggest ever Malayalam release in the region. The political thriller has also been doing great at the rest of the overseas as well.

