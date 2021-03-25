One Box Office Prediction: A Massive Opening Is On Cards For The Mammootty Starrer!

One, the political thriller that features Mammootty in the lead role, is gearing up for a massive release tomorrow (March 26, Friday). The much-awaited movie is hitting the theatres as Mammootty's second theatrical release post lockdown. According to the trade analysts, One is all set to have a massive opening at the box office, on day 1.

As per the reports, One is expected to have a record-breaking opening at the Kerala box office, as it is getting a massive release on over 300 plus screens across the state. The huge pre-release hype around the Mammootty starrer and active social media promotions are expected to contribute towards the box office performance of One.

The experts also suggest that One has all chances to break the collection records set by Mammootty's The Priest, which was released on March 19, 2021. While considering the excellent pre-release booking rate, the Santhosh Viswanath directorial does have the potential to break the day 1 record set by The Priest. This is also applicable to the UAE-GCC box office.

Coming to One, the project marks the megastar's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath. The political thriller is scripted by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay. The Mammootty starrer will feature an extensive star cast including Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, Ishaani Krishna, and so on. One is bankrolled by Ichais Productions.