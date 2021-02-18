One: Nimisha Sajayan's First Look From The Mammootty Starrer Is Out

One, the highly anticipated political thriller that features Mammootty in the lead role, is gearing up for a theatrical release. The megastar is appearing as the Kerala Chief Minister for the first time in his career, in One. Recently, the makers revealed the first look of Nimisha Sajayan, the leading lady of the Mammootty starrer.

Interestingly, the new poster hints towards a personal relationship between Mammootty's Kadakkal Chandran and the character played by Nimisha Sajayan, unlike the earlier posters which only had the political angle. From the poster, it is evident that Nimisha is playing a character that deeply influences the journey of Kadakkal Chandran.

The Santhosh Viswanath directorial marks Nimisha Sajayan's first onscreen collaboration with Mammootty. The supremely talented actress, who has already made a place for herself in the Malayalam film industry with some brilliant performances, is expected to be back in a new avatar in One. More details regarding Nimisha's character are expected to be revealed soon.

Coming to One, Mammootty had recently finished his portions in the Santhosh Viswanath directorial. The megastar resumed the shoot by the end of January 2021, thus ending his 10-months-long break from cinema. The shooting of the movie was delayed for almost six months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that hit the world.

One, which marks the megastar's first collaboration with the young filmmaker Santhosh Viswanath, revolves around the clash of different political ideologies and the duties of an ideal Chief Minister. The political thriller is scripted by the National award-winning scenarist duo Bobby-Sanjay. Joju George, Murali Gopy, Sreenivasan, Balachandra Menon, Ranjith, Mamukoya, Salim Kumar, Suresh Krishna, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Sudev Nair, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Nimisha Sajayan, Gayathri Arun, and so on essay the supporting roles. One is produced by Ichais Productions and distributed by Anto Joseph Film Company.

Also Read:

Dulquer Salmaan Pens Down The Sweetest Note For Vismaya Mohanlal; Wins The Internet!

Mammootty And Murali Gopy Team Up For Friday Film House's Next; Read Details Inside