Parvathy Thiruvothu Birthday Special: 5 Facts You Need To Know About The Talented Actress!
Parvathy Thiruvothu, one of the finest acting talents of the contemporary Malayalam cinema, is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. The actress has established herself as one of the most sought-after artists of the Indian film industry, with her brilliant performances in some of the most-loved films. Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently on a high with the rave reviews she has been receiving for her recent releases, Varthamanam and Aarkkariyam.
When it comes to her acting career, Parvathy has always surprised us with the unconventional character choices she makes. The talented actress will be next seen in the upcoming Tamil web series Navarasa and political thriller Puzhu, in which she shares the screen with megastar Mammootty.
Here we present 5 interesting facts that you need to know about Parvathy Thiruvothu. Have a look...
First Break In Malayalam Cinema
Parvathy Thiruvothu made her debut in Malayalam cinema in 2006 with Out Of Syllabus, and later played one of the lead roles in Rosshan Andrrews's Notebook. But the actress got her first break in the industry after 8 years of struggle, with the 2014-released Anjali Menon directorial Bangalore Days.
A Popular VJ
Interestingly, Parvathy had kickstarted her career in media as a VJ in the then-popular music channel Kiran TV. The actress had received a lot of love from the television viewers for her excellent presentation skills and was one of the most popular VJs of her time.
A Proud Vegetarian
Parvathy Thiruvothu had turned vegan in 2014, taking inspiration from a photographer named Joan McArthur. However, the actress later bid goodbye to veganism due to its practical difficulties but continues to be a proud vegetarian.
A True Feminist
In the bio of her Instagram profile, Parvathy Thiruvothu has described herself as a shape shifter and feminist. The actress has opened up about her deeply-rooted feminist ideologies in most of her interviews. Parvathy is also one of those rare actresses who dared to question the patriarchy in the film industry.
Passionate Film Fanatic
Parvathy has always stated that cinema is one of her biggest passions. The talented actress wants to explore the art form beyond acting and is all set to make her writing and directorial debut very soon. In a recent interview, Parvathy Thiruvothu had confirmed that her first outing as a director is a pan-Indian film.
Also Read:
Joji Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil In This Brilliantly Crafted Tragedy Is Pure Cinematic Gold!
Joji Twitter Review: Here Is What Netizens Think About The Fahadh Faasil Starrer